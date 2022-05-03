New fall music festival coming to Mankato

A new music festival is coming to Mankato this fall.

The Kwik Trip Bend of the River Fall Festival is scheduled for September 17. The event will be held on the nearly-five acres of green space on the practice fields just west of the historic Blakeslee Stadium on the MSU campus.

The lineup includes CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen, along with Priscilla Block, Jason Nix, and local favorite IV Play.

In addition to music, the one-day festival will have a cornhole tournament, activities for all ages, and a variety of festival-style concessions.

The Bend of the River Fall Festival is a collaborative effort amongst several parties, including Kwik Trip, Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic, Tailwind Group, and others.