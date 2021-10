KEYC News Now has a new General Manager, its parent company announced Tuesday.

Michele Gors was promoted to the spot, according to a news release from Gray Television.

Gors has been in the News Director role at KTTC in Rochester since 2019. She is an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster with more than three decades in the industry.

Gors will replace Ed Woloszyn, who passed away recently following a brief battle with cancer.