New Highway 14/15 bridge in New Ulm vandalized

(New Ulm, MN) – The new Highway 14/15 Gateway bridge in New Ulm has been struck by vandals, police say.

In a social media post, the New Ulm Police Department displayed photos of fresh graffiti that had been painted on the base of the bridge.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this ‘art’ on the new Highway 14/15 bridge going across North Front Street,” said the post. “So disappointed in the child that did this…even if it was an adult who did it, what you did is on the level of a child,” police chided in the post.

The vandalism was a drawing of a cat playing the bongos with the written words “#bongocat.”

Bongo Cat is a cartoon character that covers popular songs using animal sounds. Bongo Cat’s YouTube account has 1.4 million subscribers.

The Highway 14/15 Gateway closed detoured traffic for over a year and a half while crews replaced two bridges constructed roundabouts. Finishing touches on the project were started in mid-April.