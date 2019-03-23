New Highway 14/15 Gateway detour possible by mid-April

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transporation says the schedule of the Highway 14/15 Gateway project has been impacted by weather, but completion is still scheduled for fall and a new detour could be in place by mid-April.

MnDOT said in a press release that construction crews of been adapting plans so the fall completion date can be met.

Although the wicked winter weather hindered work on the Minnesota River Bridge, two piers on the west end were completed, and progress was made on two others, according to the release.

Construction on the Highway 14/15 interchange is actually ahead of schedule, says MNDOT, and crews will focus on intersecting roadways as soon as a detour can be implemented. The new detour will consist of Fort Road (County Road 5) and Nicollet County Road 12 and 21, as County Road 12 is experiencing flooding north of Highway 14.

“At this point, all plans are weather dependent,” said Todd Kjolstad, construction supervisor. “We are closely watching flooding on Highway 14 near the new interchange, as well as potential flooding on the detour routes.”

The Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions, and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017, but a majority of the work and detours were first implemented in 2018.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)