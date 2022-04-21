New judge appointed in 1st Judicial District

Governor Tim Walz has appointed a new judge to the bench in Minnesota’s First Judicial District, which encompasses Le Sueur and Sibley Counties.

Kathryn Iverson Landrum has been appointed to replace Judge Joseph T. Carter. She will be chambered in Hastings, in Dakota County.

Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, where she leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort, and constitutional litigation.

Iverson Landrum volunteers at the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Housing Clinic and serves as co-chair of the Attorney General’s Pro Bona and Volunteer Committee.

“Ms Iverson Landrum is a true public servant, and she will provide a valuable perspective to the Dakota County bench,” said the governor. “I am confident that she will be an excellent judge for years to come.”