New judge appointed in Freeborn County

A Steele County attorney has been appointed to replace a retiring judge in Freeborn County.

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Christy Hormann as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Hormann will replace Judge Steven R. Schwab and will be chambered in Albert Lea.

Hormann is the Chief Deputy Steele County Attorney. Her caseload consists of civil commitment, guardianships or conservatorships, and adult felony cases. She previously was an assistant Ramsey County attorney in the criminal division. Hormann also serves on the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court and the Steele County Community Corrections Advisory Board.

“I am proud to appoint Ms. Hormann to the Freeborn County bench,” said Governor Walz. “Her work on the Third Judicial District Veteran’s Treatment Court and her dedication to helping those suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues give me confidence that she will lead with compassion and strive for equitable outcomes for all those who appear before her.”

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.