New Kids on the Block To Headline ’80s-Tastic Show at Xcel Energy Center

New Kids on the Block are back, and headlining an 80s-laden show at the Xcel Energy Center next year.

Sure, as the years pass, “Crotchety men who shout from their stoop” will eventually become a better description of New Kids on the Block.

But it’s a testament to their enduring popularity that Donnie Wahlberg and his band of middle-aged men have announced an arena tour for 2019 called The Mixtape Tour.

Included in the schedule is St. Paul, which will play host to NKOTB next June 11, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday.

And it’s not just the New Kids who will be performing, with the tour featuring a supporting cast of Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.

To mark the tour’s announcement, all 5 acts have collaborated on a new NKOTB track called “80s Baby,” which can be streamed here.

General sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. on Friday, though American Express card members can buy tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook