Ground breaks Wednesday on a new 27,000 square-foot pickleball facility in Mankato.

The Picklebarn will be at the intersection of North Victory and Power drives. The project will take about six months to complete.

The tournament-grade facility, which will have eight climate-controlled courts, could open as early as next March.

Owners Sidney and Mitch Elofson are St. Peter natives and alumni of Gustavus Adolphus College.