Mom Accidentally Names Her Baby ‘Lasagna’ & Has No Idea Until Months Later

If you’re anything like us, you probably spent months (or even years!) searching for the perfect baby name . Sometimes, however, despite our best intentions, we overlook some glaring flaws in the plans. For one new mom, unfortunately, this meant that despite her perfectly thought-out baby name , she didn’t realize her daughter’s nickname would end up being … Lasagna. Obviously she’s now having some serious regrets.

The mom only gave birth nine weeks ago.

As she recalled in her post on Reddit, the minute she knew the baby was a girl, she wanted to name her Elizabeth — even before she was born. At first the name was supposed to be Elizabeth Jane, but after her husband’s mother lost her battle with breast cancer, she decided to honor her mother-in-law and add her name to the mix. So her baby’s full name would be Elizabeth Anya Jane.

After her daughter was born, Elizabeth naturally was shortened to Liz.

Now she’s pretty much known by the nickname instead of her birth name. “We’ve been having frequent group Skype sessions with family during the stay-home mandate so our families can see the baby, see us, see each other and stay connected,” she continued. That is when her sister noticed there was something unique about her niece’s name. “My sister pointed out that we named our baby ‘Lasagna,'” she wrote. “I hadn’t made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together ‘Liz Ayna’ it really does make ‘lasagna.'”

At first, the mom wasn’t worried.

I mean, come on. Who really uses their middle names on the regular? Who would even make the connection between the two names? Unfortunately, the mom’s entire family — that’s who. “My whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter ‘Lasagna.'”