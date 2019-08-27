New Mom’s Dramatic 5-Day Birth Story Goes Viral on Reddit

When you think about your ideal labor experience, you probably envision an easy progression to full dilation, a few quick pushes and a healthy baby in your arms, hopefully in record time. That was far from the case for one new mom, whose dramatic birth story is going viral on Reddit.

Redditor Psychic_Avocado’s birth story starts when her water broke at Buffalo Wild Wings. “I was over 40 weeks so I knew it could start at any time,” she said. “But despite that I wasn’t worried about it, because I just had a feeling that I would need to be induced.” She went to the bathroom and sat on the toilet until the flow of amniotic fluid slowed down. “We got our wings to go, went home, called the doctor and ate the wings. Then we went to the hospital,” she wrote.

Even though her water had broken, Psychic_Avocado learned at the hospital that her cervix was “hard and not dilated,” so it needed to be softened and opened. She was given Cervidil, which she likened to a “roll of masking tape that they put up in your cervix,” and was told to get some sleep. “The next morning they removed the Cervidil and checked my cervix,” she said. “It did absolutely nothing. Still high, tight and hard.” She was then given Cytotec which “was just a little pill they crushed up and put on top of my cervix,” she said.

“The Cytotec did nothing after hours of waiting,” she wrote. “Wednesday night, they gave me an oral dose of Cytotec,” which also “did nothing.”

Finally, her doctor recommended a Foley balloon (also known as a Foley catheter or Foley bulb induction), a small tube with an inflatable balloon on the end that can be inserted to widen the cervix. A self-described “pain wuss,” Psychic_Avocado decided to get an epidural before having the Foley balloon inserted.

“Thursday night they checked the Foley bulb and it fell out and I was finally 4 [centimeters] dilated,” she wrote. “They were very pleased.” Psychic_Avocado was then given Pitocin, which is normally used to start contractions and eventually went into labor.

She finally gave birth on Saturday — five days after her water broke at Buffalo Wild Wings.

How common is it to need several procedures to ripen your cervix after your water breaks?

Psychic_Avocado went through a lot to have her baby, but moms-to-be can rest assured that her experience isn’t very common, says G. Thomas Ruiz, M.D., lead OB-GYN at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. “It doesn’t happen most of the time,” he says.

