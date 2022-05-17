New MRI Technology at Madelia Health

New Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology will now be available to Madelia Health patients.

Testing will be offered through Shared Medical Services in a brand new mobile coach that will be positioned near the emergency room entrance on Mondays and Saturdays.

MRI is a medical imaging technique that uses magnetic fields and radio waves to generate images of the organs in the body.

The new MRI has shortened exam time and an overall decrease in the need for sedation.

MRI exams can be scheduled by calling Madelia Health at (507) 642-3255.