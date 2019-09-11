New name for Boys & Girls Club of Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – The Boys & Girls Club of Mankato is unveiling its new name.

Now the Mankato Youth Place “MY Place,” the new name is a reflection of community and youth engagement.

“We are grateful for the support provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester in piloting a club in our community,” said Les Koppendrayer, Board Chair. The board intends to use that foundation as they prepare for the next step in becoming an independent organization.

The board, leadership, and services offered to young people will remain unchanged.

MY Place provides youth with programs to support success in school, a healthy lifestyle, and character and leadership skills.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)