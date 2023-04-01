New North Mankato cop charged with DWI reportedly resigns

A new North Mankato cop arrested for DWI has reportedly resigned but now faces charges.

Jesse James Gunderson, 28, of Mankato, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

Gunderson was sworn in as a North Mankato Patrol Officer on March 3. Chief Ross Gullickson told the Mankato Free Press that Gunderson resigned, effective immediately.

A criminal complaint says Mankato police received a report Tuesday morning just after 1 a.m. that Gunderson appeared to be intoxicated and falling asleep at the bar before he got in his vehicle and drove off in the area of Cherry and Front streets.

Police located Gunderson’s vehicle and saw it “strike the shoulder and swerve on the roadway,” prompting a traffic stop.

Officers said Gunderson appeared to have glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. The complaint says a portable breath test put Gunderson’s blood-alcohol level at .22.