Traffic and safety concerns have prompted North Mankato to introduce a new parking layout at Caswell North Soccer Complex.

Under the new layout, the existing main entrance to the facility and the grass parking lot entrance on Carlson Dr (across the entrance to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church) have not changed.

Caswell North Parking Map

An additional entrance/exit has been placed at the south end of the complex on Lor Ray Dr across from Green Acres Dr.

The green space east of the grass field has been roped off. There is no vehicle access and parking is prohibited.