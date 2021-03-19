New permanent COVID vaccine site opening in Mankato

A permanent community vaccination site will open in Mankato at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center next week, Governor Tim Walz announced Friday.

The large-scale Mankato site is the seventh permanent Community Vaccination site in Minnesota, joining Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington, St. Paul, and St. Cloud. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to currently eligible Minnesotans, including frontline workers, says a release from the governor’s office.

“The Community Vaccination sites are incredibly efficient at getting shots into arms,” said Governor Walz, “and this new location will help us reach more people in southern Minnesota quicker than ever before.”

Last week, Minnesota reached its goal of vaccinating 70% of people age 65 years and older.

Minnesotans who have not received a vaccine can sign up for the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, which will notify users about nearby vaccine opportunities.

Sign-up is also available by phone at 833-431-2053.