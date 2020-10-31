New Pharmacist at Lake Crystal Pharmacy

(Lake Crystal, MN) – Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic welcomes a new pharmacist to its Lake Crystal location.

Mitchell Cherney, PharmD, has been hired as the new Pharmacist in Charge for the Lake Crystal Pharmacy.

Cherney is certified to give vaccinations to adults and children over the age of six, including flu shots.

Mitchell grew up in Burnsville, and double-majored in biology and chemistry at the Concordia University of Nebraska, where he played football. He began his pharmacy education at Concordia University in Wisconsin.

Cherney and his wife Jeanean now live in her hometown of Mankato.