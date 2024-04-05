New Pollinator program replacing No Mow May

A new pollinator program will replace “No Mow May,” after its two-year run.

Mankato is transitioning to Bee A Good Pollen-Aider, a program designed to promote healthy habitats for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and birds throughout the growing season.

The program will provide access for more community members, according to city staff. “Pollinators are so critically important to the environment,” says Rick Baird, Environmental Sustainability Coordinator. “You don’t even have to have a yard to get involved. Anyone can participate with as little as a pot of dirt and a balcony, patio, or outdoor space.”

To Bee a Good Pollen-aider, no matter how big or small of a space you have, potted flowers or a beneficial tree can be planted to help pollinators.