New Richland farmer dies while vacationing in Mexico

A fundraiser has been started for the family of a New Richland farmer who died while vacationing in Mexico.

Brent and Lianne Possin were on the third day of their trip just outside of Cancun when Brent suffered a medical emergency that sent him into cardiac arrest during breakfast, according to a GoFundMe page.

After being revived by restaurant patrons several times, Possin was taken to the nearest hospital, where it was determined he’d suffered a brain aneurysm. The GoFundMe was started because hospitalizations in Mexico require payment up front.

Possin lived for several days but passed away Saturday afternoon, according to an update from fundraiser organizer Tyler Huber. Donations are still needed to bring his body home.