New Richland man killed when vehicle plunges into Straight River

(Rochester, MN) – A New Richland man was killed when his vehicle plunged into the Straight River in Steele County Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Ray Eldon Mudgett was deceased when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

According to the crash report, Mudget was driving a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup that left I-35 at the Straight River and broke through a guardrail before plunging into the water below. The crash happened at 12:43 p.m.

Mudget was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

