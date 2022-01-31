New Richland pair, 2 children, injured in Highway 15 crash that left Iowa man dead

A pair of New Richland residents and two children were injured in a fatal crash on Highway 15 between Winthrop and Browntown Saturday afternoon.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says a pickup and a Ford Focus were southbound, while a Toyota Camry was northbound when the three vehicles collided at the address of 1504 Highway 15 at 3:41 p.m.

The driver of the Camry, Jason Alexander Cobb, 24, of Wesley, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash. Cobb was not wearing his seat belt, according to the patrol report. Cobb had two children in his vehicle, a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy. Both children were transported to a Glencoe hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The patrol crash report says the children were restrained with seat belts.

Eugene Allen Johnson, 68, of New Richland, was driving the Focus. Johnson and his passenger, 67-year-old Kristine Ann Johnson, also of New Richland, were transported to the Glencoe hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, Dean Lewis Helget, 54, of New Ulm, was not injured.