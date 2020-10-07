New Richland woman suffers life-threatening injuries in I-35W crash

(Rochester, MN) – A New Richland woman is fighting for her life after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Steele County Tuesday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lauren Marie Dexter, 37, was transported to an Owatonna hospital with life-threatening injuries after her Nissan Maxima left the roadway near Lemond Rd, and rolled in the median.

The crash happened at 6:03 p.m. according to the crash report.

The patrol says Dexter was not wearing her seat belt.