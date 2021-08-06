New Site Lead Physician selected for MCHS Austin and Albert Lea

Sumit Bhagra, M.D., has been selected as the new Site Lead Physician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea. The Site Lead Physician role combines the responsibilities of the current site CEO and site medical director positions.

Dr. Bhagra has served as the Albert Lea/Austin medical director since 2015, partnering with CEO Mark Ciota, M.D. to lead the Albert Lea/Austin practice. Dr. Ciota announced earlier this year that he would rotate out of his leadership role after 25 years of outstanding leadership and service to staff, patients and communities.

Dr. Bhagra is a consultant in Endocrinology and an assistant professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science. He has practiced in Albert Lea and Austin since 2009, specializing in diabetes care and other metabolic conditions. After receiving his medical training at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, India, Dr. Bhagra completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education and a fellowship in the Mayo Clinic Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Metabolism and Nutrition.

As the Site Lead Physician, Dr. Bhagra will partner with Vice Chair of Administration Kristin Johnson and Nurse Administrator Lori Routh to provide oversight for the overall operations in Albert Lea and Austin, ensuring alignment with regional goals and targets.

Dr. Bhagra’s official start date in his new role is Aug. 9. In the coming weeks, he will work closely with Dr. Ciota to ensure a smooth transition of duties as Dr. Ciota rotates out of his leadership role.