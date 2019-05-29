New Stores Announced for Mall of America

Some new choices for your next trip to the MOA. The Mall of America will become the first Midwest location for SJP, the fashion label owner by “Sex And The City” star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 1,300-square-foot boutique will be located on Level 1, West, and feature an “iconic line” of footwear, accessories and the “signature dress designed by Sarah Jessica Parker.”

A quote from Parker in the press release suggests she’ll be in town for the opening this summer, noting: “We can’t wait to meet all of our new customers at the Mall of America.”

Another new arrival at the MOA will be Bonchon, the national Korean fried chicken chain that opened its first Minnesota location in Uptown last October, and is following it up with a second restaurant in Dinkytown.

The MOA will be its third, with the mall’s website noting that the eatery is “coming soon” and will be located on Level 3, South.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: pixabay