New Stores Announced for Mall of America

Some new choices for your next trip to the MOA.  The Mall of America will become the first Midwest location for SJP, the fashion label owner by “Sex And The City” star Sarah Jessica Parker.

A quote from Parker in the press release suggests she’ll be in town for the opening this summer, noting: “We can’t wait to meet all of our new customers at the Mall of America.”

Another new arrival at the MOA will be Bonchon, the national Korean fried chicken chain that opened its first Minnesota location in Uptown last October, and is following it up with a second restaurant in Dinkytown.

The MOA will be its third, with the mall’s website noting that the eatery is “coming soon” and will be located on Level 3, South.

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Photo:  pixabay

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Branded ‘Attention Seeking’ After Asking If It’s Okay to Go Braless to Her Friend’s Wedding Want to Raise Mentally Strong Kids? Stop Saying These 5 Things Pizza Hut Is Changing Its Personal Pan Pizzas for the First Time in 40 Years SURVEY: By End of School Year, Parents Will Have Asked Kids to ‘Hurry Up’ Almost 540 Times Watch: Stillwater Boy With Cancer Becomes Star of His Own Action Movie Youth Soccer Tournament Bans Parents and Coaches From The Sidelines
Comments