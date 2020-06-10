New Study Finds Playing ‘Hard To Get’ Really Works

Many people employ their own strategies and approaches when it comes to attracting and chatting up that special someone. One of the most frequently used dating tactics is “playing hard to get,” or purposely acting cold and even mean toward the person we’re interested in. But, does playing hard to get really work?

A new study from the University of Rochester concludes that yes, playing hard to get does in fact increase a potential mate’s perceived desirability.

Perhaps it’s the thrill of uncertainty that comes along with pursuing someone we’re not sure is interested in us.

“Playing hard to get makes it seem as if you are more in demand—we call that having higher mate value,” says Harry Reis, a professor of psychology and Dean’s Professor in Arts, Sciences & Engineering at Rochester, in a release.

“People who are too easy to attract may be perceived as more desperate,” adds co-author Gurit Birnbaum, a social psychologist and associate professor of psychology at the IDC Herzliya in Israel. “That makes them seem less valuable and appealing—than those who do not make their romantic interest apparent right away.”

Despite these findings, no one approach to dating is going to work 100% of the time for everyone. Going overboard while playing hard to get can cause the other person to see you as unapproachable or even unattractive.

“If playing hard to get makes you seem disinterested or arrogant,” Reis says, “it will backfire.”

With all this in mind, the study’s authors say perhaps the best approach is to be semi-hard to get; if you’re interested in someone be approachable, but don’t reveal too much too soon. Most people don’t mind flirting with someone who is playing hard to get, but at the same time no one wants to deal with a chilly attitude forever. There must be some hope of reciprocation and courtship in the future.

The study is published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

Source: studyfinds.org