(New Ulm, MN) – Is a taco stop coming to New Ulm?

Si, amigo. It’s true.

Órale Authentic Mexican Tacos says they’ll be opening a location in New Ulm soon. The restaurant will feature authentic carne asada tacos, breakfast tacos, birria tacos, tamales, burritos, and more, according to its Facebook page.

Details on the restaurants opening date and location will be shared soon.