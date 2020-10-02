New Ulm boy reported missing found safe

(New Ulm, MN) – A boy reported missing in New Ulm Thursday night has been found safe.

The New Ulm Police Department received a call at 8:12 p.m. that 11-year-old Jonas Pankonin was missing from a residence on the 500 block of South Payne St.

A press release says officers quickly conducted a search of the immediate area and the boy’s home, with assistance from the New Ulm Fire Department, Nicollet County K-9 Unit, and the Brown County Sheriff’s office, including the drone unit.

Nearly two hours later, Pankonin, was located by himself at Wal-Mart in New Ulm. He was unharmed, and was reunited with his family, according to the press release.