New Ulm children injured in Glencoe crash

Two New Ulm children were injured in a crash in Glencoe Sunday.

A crash report says a compact SUV driven by Jennifer Anne Gehl, 39, of New Ulm, was westbound on Highway 212. Another SUV, driven by 30-year-old Ryan David Style of Glencoe, was northbound on Morningside Dr when the vehicles crashed at the intersection just before noon.

A 12-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy, both from New Ulm, were passengers in Gehl’s SUV. Both children were transported to a hospital in Glencoe with non-life threatening injuries.

Style, Gehl, and a 42-year-old New Ulm man who was a passenger in Gehl’s SUV were not injured.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.