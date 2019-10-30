New Ulm crash victim identified as 16-year-old boy

(New Ulm, MN) – The person killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Ulm Monday was a sixteen-year-old boy.

A press release sent by New Ulm Police Tuesday says Jackson Bieraugel of New Ulm was riding in the rear bed of a pickup when it lost control on the gravel road and overturned. Bieraugel was pinned underneath the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy S-10 pickup was 16-year-old Broden Johnson of New Ulm. Johnson and passenger Kevin Vo, 16, of New Ulm were both wearing seat belts and reported no injuries, according to the release.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Airport Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol and New Ulm Police will continue investigating the crash.

