New Ulm driver hospitalized after crashing into Morgan home

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a home in Morgan early Monday morning, although his injuries were apparently not crash-related.

Deputies in Redwood County responded to the single-vehicle crash in Morgan at about 2:33 a.m.

Mark Alan Froemming, 54, of New Ulm was behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger that was southbound on Carleton Ave when it drove into a home at 310 Carleton Ave, according to a release from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Froemming was later transported to the hospital with injuries unrelated to the crash.

The Morgan Fire Department and Morgan ambulance assisted at the scene.