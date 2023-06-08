New Ulm Fire Department called to 3 fires within hours Wednesday

It was a busy day Wednesday for fire officials in New Ulm, who were dispatched to three different fires within five hours.

The first fire began in the basement bedroom of a home at 15844 Oakwood Heights Rd. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in the basement. The fire was contained in the bedroom, and all the occupants escaped safely. The basement sustained heavy smoke damage, and there was light smoke damage to the main floor, according to NUFD.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported. Smoke detectors in the home were in working condition.

Less than two hours later, NUFD was dispatched to the New Ulm Medical Center for a report of smoke in the lab area. The cause of the smoke was a motor in the HVAC unit. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately one hour. No injuries were reported.

At 8:35 p.m., NUFD was called to Shirley’s Park at 17434 Lakeside Rd for a trailer fire. When crews arrived, they found a trailer filled with smoke. There was heavy smoke damage to the trailer. The occupants had escaped, and there were no injuries. Officials determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. Crews were on the scene for about an hour.

The Hanska Fire Department, New Ulm Police, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.