New Ulm Fire Department responds to cornfield fire near Searles

The New Ulm Fire Department responded Saturday afternoon to a cornfield fire near Searles.

Crews responded just after 4 p.m. to the blaze off Brown Co Rd 24, about 1 1/2 miles west of Highway 15.

The fire had started in a ditch and spread to a cornfield, grove, and nearby hay bales, according to a press release.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

NUFD urged citizens to be aware of the extremely dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.