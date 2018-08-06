New Ulm Garage Destroyed By Fire, Neighbors Shaken Up By The Close Flames

A New Ulm garage burned to the ground Friday morning, the blaze damaging utilities and leaving neighbors shaken.

In a release, New Ulm Fire Department Chief Paul Macho said crews responded to a fire on the 800 block of South Valley Street at around 10:32 a.m. When they arrived, they found the garage, owned by Shirley Kline, engulfed in flames.

One neighbor told Southern Minnesota News that Kline said she’d just finished mowing the grass and put the lawnmower in the garage before entering her house. When she looked out the window, she saw smoke coming from the garage.

Fire officials say the blaze damaged overhead lines and poles, requiring them to alert electrical and communications companies.

Another neighbor said she was terrified as she watched in horror while the fire melted the siding on her own garage. “I was screaming and crying. It was scary s**t!”

Kline’s garage and the contents inside were a total loss.

Preliminary findings indicate the lawnmower was the cause of the fire, according to NUFD.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

