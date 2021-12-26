New Ulm gas clerk charged with cashing woman’s lottery ticket

Prosecutors have charged a New Ulm man with lottery fraud after he allegedly told a woman she’d won $25 and pocketed her actual $1,000 prize.

Dwayne Smith, age 56, was charged Friday in Brown County District Court. According to court documents, Smith was working as a clerk at a gas station Saturday when the woman showed him her lottery ticket after a self-service lottery machine told her to “see state lottery office.”

Smith told her she’d won $25 and gave her the money. He then allegedly pocketed the ticket and redeemed it a regional lottery office for the true $1,000 prize