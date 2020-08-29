New Ulm High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(New Ulm, MN) – A staff member at New Ulm High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to district officials.

Superintendent Jeff Bertrang notified families of the lab-confirmed virus case in an email Friday afternoon. Bertrang said the staff member had an exposure date of August 24 to 26.

“We’re working with Brown County Public Health to identify those who had close contact with the case, and have contacted them,” said Bertrang’s email. Brown County Public Health would contact anyone identified as a close contact.

New Ulm Public Schools are scheduled to start next week, with full in-person learning for all grades.