New Ulm home damaged in fire

A New Ulm home was damaged in a fire Thursday night.

The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched at 7:41 p.m. to 301 N Front St for the blaze.

Smoke was coming from the rear of the home when fire crews arrived on the scene. All of the occupants, including three pets, were safely out of the house by that time.

A press release from NUFD says the fire was contained in the kitchen area, which received heavy fire damage.

The home had working smoke detectors, according to the release.

Firefighters were on the scene within a half-hour and remained on the scene for about an hour.

The fire is believed to have started on the stove.