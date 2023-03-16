New Ulm hosting PeeWee State Hockey Tournament this weekend

New Ulm will host the 75th Minnesota State PeeWee Hockey Tournament this weekend.

The 12 to 13-year-old players (Class AA & A) are at the highest levels of hockey in the state in their age group. The tournament will be held at the New Ulm Civic Center.

The AA tourney kicks off Friday morning (March 17) at 10 a.m. with Chaska-Chanhassen and Andover squaring off in the Championship Quarterfinals.

River Lakes and Delano will start off the PeeWee A Quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Mankato will take on Minneapolis at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in ‘A’ hockey.

The tournament will continue through Sunday, with the championship game set for 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for a 3-day adult pass; $10 for a single-day adult pass, student pass, or a 3-day pass for seniors.

Games can also be viewed live on MNHockey.Tv

MORE INFO ON AA TOURNAMENT

MORE INFO ON A TOURNAMENT

Purchase tickets online using the QR Code: