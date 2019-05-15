New Ulm man accused of impersonating photographer online

(New Ulm, MN) – A New Ulm man is facing criminal charges after police say he impersonated a photographer on social media and dating sites.

Jesse James Gullickson, 20, was charged in Brown County Court Thursday with gross misdemeanor criminal defamation.

According to the complaint, Gullickson had set up accounts on both Plenty of Fish (POF) and Snapchat using the personal information and photos of the victim. Police say the victim discovered and reported the impersonation after random women began friending him on Facebook. The victim said Gullickson had been using the bogus accounts to request nudes from several women and was sending penis photos from Snapchat. The victim was concerned his photography business was in jeopardy because of the photos, according to the complaint.

Gullickson’s number was obtained by a friend of the victim who was able to make contact with him online, according to the complaint. He eventually admitted to investigators that he set up the Snapchat and POF account after subpoenas from both sites traced email addresses to his phone number. Gullickson told police he wasn’t sure why he used the victim’s identity as his persona and admitted he’d sent some nude photos to women.

