New Ulm man accused of raping teen

A New Ulm man is accused of raping a teen known to him.

Francis Christopher McWilliams, 26, was charged with felony counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and sexual solicitation of a child via electronic communication.

A criminal complaint says the victim, who is under the age of 16, told her mother she and McWilliams had been in a “sexual relationship” that started in November 2022. McWilliams sexually assaulted the girl several times a month, according to court records.

McWilliams allegedly sent the girl hundreds of texts, including messages containing explicit photos and graphic details explaining what sexual acts he wanted to see the victim perform.

The complaint said McWilliams told the victim’s mother that he wanted the teen to express her sexual desires and urges toward him instead of a stranger.

Police say McWilliams admitted sending sexual text messages to the victim but said he did it to provide the girl with “an outlet.” He also admitted to raping the victim at an apartment in Mankato, according to the complaint.