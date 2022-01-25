New Ulm man accused of recording girl in shower

A New Ulm man is accused of recording a minor girl while she was in the shower.

Jesse James Gullickson, 33, was charged with felony interference with privacy against a minor in Brown County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the girl told investigators she stepped out of the shower last Tuesday evening when she noticed a cell phone under the door that she believed was recording her.

The girl said she had been drying off for about 15 seconds when she noticed the cell phone, which she said had the camera pointed towards her. The girl said the phone belonged to Gullickson, according to court documents