New Ulm man accused of running teen driver off-road

A New Ulm is accused of running a young couple off the road near Lafayette last week.

Jason Robert Bejarano, 38, was charged with felony second-degree assault in Sibley County Court.

A criminal complaint says a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend were driving near the intersection of 340th St and Highway 15 when Bejarano, who is known to the pair, began speeding straight towards them in their traffic lane.

The girl told investigators they had to swerve into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision. Bejarano allegedly pointed his hand like a gun and gestured towards the couple.

Bejarano started driving erratically and following the couple, trying to cut them off, according to the complaint.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.