New Ulm man accused of sexaully assaulting girl

A New Ulm man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl known to him.

Julian Nicolas Reyes, 41, was charged Friday in Brown County Court with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says Reyes has been sexually abusing the girl, who is under the age of 14, since January of this year.

The girl told investigators that Reyes exposed his penis and forced her to touch it during the most recent incident. Reyes allegedly also kissed and groped the victim inappropriately. The girl said the abuse happens while her mother was sleeping, at work, or busy with the other children.

The victim confided in her mother, who contacted police.

Reyes was arrested without incident, but refused to provide a statement to law enforcement. He’s currently in custody in the Brown County Jail.