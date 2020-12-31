New Ulm man, Browton woman hospitalized following crash on icy roads

A New Ulm man and a Brownton woman were hospitalized following a crash near Glencoe Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash, which happened on Highway 212 just before 8:30 a.m.

According to a crash report, a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Suzanne Nicole Magnuson, 42, of Brownton, was westbound on Highway 212 when it lost control, went into the median, and crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway, colliding with a Lexus that was traveling east.

The Lexus was driven by Brandon Timothy Rignell, 37, of New Ulm.

Both Rignell and Magnuson were transported to Glencoe Regional Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.