New Ulm man charged for alleged gun threat

A New Ulm man is accused of shooting a gun and pointing it at a family member while he was intoxicated.

Simon Lee Lindberg, 35, has been charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault, threats of violence, and reckless discharge of a dangerous weapon in Nicollet County Court.

A criminal complaint says deputies responded to a home in Lafayette twice on June 5 for matters involving Lindberg.

The complaint says the first call involved a verbal disagreement between Lindberg and his significant other. A portable breath test put Lindberg’s blood-alcohol level at .29, according to the complaint, and he was left in the care of the people at the residence.

A family member called police a second time after Lindberg allegedly put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself. As the responding deputy called out to Lindberg at the residence, he heard what sounded like two gunshots, says the complaint. Police found Lindberg sitting on the patio of the home with a revolver nearby.

Lindberg admitted that he had fire two rounds in the air and confirmed he’d held the firearm to his head. Police secured the weapon.

Lindberg was transported to New Ulm Medical Center, where police say he became agitated and attempted to leave. Staff had to administer a sedative and restrain him, says the complaint.

According to the victim and a witness, Lindberg drank more alcohol between the first and second calls. He then pointed the gun at his family member and threatened him multiple times, they told police. The victim told police the threats had left him scared and shaking.