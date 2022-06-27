New Ulm man charged with felony stalking

A New Ulm man with a history of criminal convictions is facing felony stalking charges.

A criminal complaint says Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, parked across the street from the victim’s rural Nicollet County home last week and began screaming profanities. The victim was outside with her children when the incident occurred. Police say the victim had multiple recordings of Rewitzer acting similarly.

Court documents say the victim has called law enforcement on Rewitzer three times within the span of a month. The victim told police Rewitzer is usually shirtless, shoeless and waving a large stick when the incidents happen. The victim said she fears for her life and believes that Rewitzer may physically harm her or her children.

The criminal complaint says Rewitzer had sent the victim a number of disturbing messages before police were called for last week’s incident. The victim said she blocked Rewitzer on social media and on her phone, which led to more disturbing behavior.

Rewitzer has approached the victim’s acquaintances and asked them to relay threats to the victim, according to the complaint. He allegedly told those people to tell the victim to “watch her back” and that he was “coming for her in her sleep.” The victim said Rewitzer would drive to her home on these occasions.

The victim told police she believes Rewitzer is using illicit drugs and is off his medication.

Rewitzer has four previous convictions of threats of violence, assault, and stalking that date back to 2016. He’s currently charged in Nicollet County Court with felony counts of stalking and harassment.