New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning.

A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.

Reich’s report says he clocked Lux driving at 102 mph. He slowed to let Lux pass him before conducting a traffic stop at Highway 93.

Lux told police he was on his way home to New Ulm from Mystic Lake Casino, according to the citation.

The speed limit on Highway 169 is 65 mph. Lux was cited for speeding and reckless driving.

Lux allegedly admitted he knew he was driving in a manner that could harm others.

Motorists ticketed for driving over 100 mph can lose their license for up to six months, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.