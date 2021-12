A New Ulm was injured in a crash Tuesday on an icy North Mankato highway.

Steven Leske, 75, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System with non-life threatening injuries, according to a state patrol crash report.

The patrol says Leske was eastbound on Highway 14 when his pickup collided with a median guardrail just after 11:30 a.m. He was wearing his seat belt.

North Mankato Police and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.