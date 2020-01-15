New Ulm man injured in Highway 14 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A New Ulm man was injured in a collision on Highway 14 Monday at about 11 a.m.

John Albert Kuck, 82, suffered non-life threatening injuries when his Chevy Blazer collided with a Ford Bus at the intersection of Jacobs Street and Highway 14 in New Ulm.

The state patrol says both vehicles were traveling on Highway 14 at the time of the crash; the Blazer eastbound, the bus westbound.

Kuck was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus, Paul Peter Scharback, 58, of New Ulm, wasn’t injured.