      Weather Alert

New Ulm man injured in Highway 15 crash in fair condition

Nov 12, 2019 @ 3:00am

(Rochester, MN) – A New Ulm man who was critically injured in a crash Friday night in Nicollet County is in fair condition.

St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester provided Southern Minnesota News Monday morning with an update on the condition of 76-year-old Richard Kral.

Kral was airlifted with life-threatening injuries from the scene of the crash at Highway 15 and County Rd 5 (Old Fort Rd) after his truck collided with a pickup at the intersection of the two roads.

Two occupants in the pickup truck were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter. 

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News.  Alpha Media Mankato.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Hooray!

The Countdown Is On!!!
Christmas Music on River 105
1392699
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105