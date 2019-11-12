New Ulm man injured in Highway 15 crash in fair condition

(Rochester, MN) – A New Ulm man who was critically injured in a crash Friday night in Nicollet County is in fair condition.

St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester provided Southern Minnesota News Monday morning with an update on the condition of 76-year-old Richard Kral.

Kral was airlifted with life-threatening injuries from the scene of the crash at Highway 15 and County Rd 5 (Old Fort Rd) after his truck collided with a pickup at the intersection of the two roads.

Two occupants in the pickup truck were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

