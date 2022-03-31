New Ulm man injured in semi rollover near Gibbon

A New Ulm man was injured in a semi crash south of Gibbon Monday.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Helget, 47, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries following the 7:39 a.m. crash on Co Rd 2 near 310th St.

A media release says Helget was driving a semi-tractor trailer and was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The semi crossed over the center line and entered the ditch, where it overturned, according to the sheriff’s release.

Investigators say Helget was hauling livestock feed, some of which spilled during the crash.