A New Ulm man was killed in a crash in Renville County Tuesday night.

The name of the 36-year-old driver has not yet been released.

According to a state patrol crash report, the man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound on Highway 19 in Morton when it ran off the road and rolled in the area of Brook Dr, just after 11 p.m.

A crash report says the man was not wearing a seatbelt.